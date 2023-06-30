© 2023 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WEMU News

U-M: Supreme Court affirmative action ruling will have minimal impact in Michigan

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Pinson
Published June 30, 2023 at 6:05 AM EDT
The U.S. Supreme Court
J. Scott Applewhite
/
The U.S. Supreme Court

University of Michigan officials say the US Supreme Court decision to eliminate the use of affirmative action in college applications will likely result in less diverse college campuses across the country but won't have much of an impact in this state.

That’s because Michigan voters passed an amendment to the state Constitution in 2006 that prohibits the state’s public universities from considering race in the application process. Since then, U-M has used other factors to try to improve diversity on campus, such as a student’s economic status.

U-M spokesman Rick Fitzgerald says that helped some, but the two factors are not interchangeable.

“We’re still far behind where we were before 2006, for example with Black students and Native American students.”

Fitzgerald says each university’s admission process is different. But now that race can no longer be a factor, some of U-M’s current policies could help to serve as a model for other schools.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
WEMU News The University of MichiganUS Supreme CourtRick FitzgeraldAffirmative ActioncollegeRacesocioeconomicsDiversity
Taylor Pinson
Taylor Pinson is a WEMU news reporter and engineer during WEMU's broadcast of NPR's All Things Considered.
See stories by Taylor Pinson
Related Content