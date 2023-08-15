Detroit Jazz Festival Shuttle Information

WEMU is once again making it easier to find your way to the Detroit Jazz Festival!

We're happy to be partnering with Golden Limousine to help make your journey to Detroit hassle free. Shuttles will be available Saturday, September 2nd, Sunday, September 3rd and Monday September 4th. Departures and returns happen at Ann Arbor Skyline High School (2552 N Maple Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103) and the George Gervin Game Above Center (799 N Hewitt Rd, Ypsilanti, MI 48197) on the EMU campus.

Book your shuttle reservations HERE.

To see who is playing the Detroit Jazz Festival, browse the lineup which includes Samara Joy, Veronica Swift, Louis Hayes Quintet, Lizz Wright, John Scofield Trio, Joan Belgrave, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Regina Carter, and Kenny Garrett to name a few.