Marathon Ann Arbor school board meeting ends in a no-decision

The fate of the Superintendent of the Ann Arbor Public School Superintendent remains undetermined after a nearly five-hour school board meeting Thursday night. More than 60 people took to the podium to speak out on the potential termination of Dr. Jeanice Swift.

“This is NOT okay…..”

Community outrage began to rise two weeks ago when the Ann Arbor school board suddenly set in motion a pre-termination notice, without cause, for public school Superintendent Jeanice Swift. In reaction, hundreds of community members and union representatives poured into the auditorium at Ann Arbor’s Skyline High School Wednesday night, demanding to have their voices heard.

For parents like Julia Blau, the outrage was about student safety and security.

“We demand there not be one more abused child, not one more transgender child abused or harassed.”

But dozens of union leaders, representing some 2,000 Ann Arbor public school staff, came to protest the termination process. Armed with posters demanding transparency, those like Ann Arbor Education Association Vice President Tamala Bell demanded any termination procedure follow due process.

“We demand that this school board rescind these two motions. We demand that this process be done transparently.”

Trustees eventually ended the school board meeting and went into a closed-door session with their attorney, leaving the superintendent termination question unanswered for now.

