Michigan lawmakers respond to school shooting in Iowa

It’s happened again. Multiple people were wounded in a school shooting in Perry, Iowa Thursday morning. One student died, and five others were injured. The suspected shooter is a teenager from the school district. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Following the shooting, the Michigan Firearm Safety and Violence Prevention Caucus issued a statement expressing the need for more thorough safety measures at schools.

33rd District State Representative Felicia Brabec is chair of the caucus. The Pittsfield Township Democrat says she’ll continue to advocate for legislation in Michigan to better protect residents from gun violence.

“When these things happen, they feel very personal. And making sure that I can do everything that I can as a representative to be able to set in place framework that keeps residents safe, I take very seriously.”

Brabec says she’ll continue working with law enforcement, gun safety advocates and other groups to pursue legislation surrounding gun violence prevention.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org