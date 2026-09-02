MLive to end print editions by end of 2026

The MLive Media Group is ending all print editions of its newspapers around Michigan. The last will hit front porches and newsstands on December 6th.

MLive says the move is being made to meet its readers’ needs and demands for news and digital products.

MLive Community President John Hiner says all eight versions, including the Ann Arbor News, will remain in their digital formats. He says it comes as customers overwhelmingly continue to shift to online reading.

“99% of all readership is digital now, and it’s getting harder and harder to sustain delivery and production of papers when circulation has fallen so much.”

Hiner says they have heard from some print users. Many have already also moved to the digital format. He says they’ll help those who need any assistance learning how to navigate the online portals.

MLive doesn’t publicly disclose its circulation numbers.

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