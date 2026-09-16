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Ann Arbor Planning Commission approves new affordable housing project for South State Street

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 16, 2026 at 4:04 PM EDT
Rendering of the State Street Flats housing complex in Ann Arbor.
Lockwood Development
Rendering of the State Street Flats housing complex in Ann Arbor.

The Ann Arbor Planning Commission has approved plans for a new affordable housing project on South State Street.

The four-story State Street Flats will include 66 units on an undeveloped lot just south of I-94. The project includes 66 vehicle parking spaces, with 41 spots for bicycles and seven electric vehicle chargers. It will be restricted to incomes no higher than 60% of the area median.

Lockwood Development Vice President Stephen Dronen says they’ll secure National Green Building Standards Silver Certification.

“So, that includes things like Energy Star appliances, LED lights, low-flow plumbing fixtures, added insulation, thicker glass on the windows, things like that.”

The site plan and rezoning were approved unanimously. It now goes to the City Council for a final vote.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilAnn Arbor Planning Commissionaffordable housinghousingdevelopment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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