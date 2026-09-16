Ann Arbor Planning Commission approves new affordable housing project for South State Street

The Ann Arbor Planning Commission has approved plans for a new affordable housing project on South State Street.

The four-story State Street Flats will include 66 units on an undeveloped lot just south of I-94. The project includes 66 vehicle parking spaces, with 41 spots for bicycles and seven electric vehicle chargers. It will be restricted to incomes no higher than 60% of the area median.

Lockwood Development Vice President Stephen Dronen says they’ll secure National Green Building Standards Silver Certification.

“So, that includes things like Energy Star appliances, LED lights, low-flow plumbing fixtures, added insulation, thicker glass on the windows, things like that.”

The site plan and rezoning were approved unanimously. It now goes to the City Council for a final vote.

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