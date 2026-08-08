Ann Arbor Planning Commission approves Dexter Rd. development

After a short delay, the Ann Arbor Planning Commission has approved a new housing development next to Arbor Landings Apartments.

The plan is for 30 three-story attached townhomes in seven buildings. The main hangup that caused the postponement was the building of a sidewalk along Dexter Road.

Developer Toll Brothers has agreed to a deal with the city’s transportation department for its construction. City Council member Lisa Disch says it’s an important part of the project.

“Filling that gap is really important because it will enable people to cross at a crosswalk, which is really great that the city is building. There is both a public benefit and a benefit to your project. And so, I think it’s really important that transportation was able to agree that you would pay a portion and they would pay a portion.”

Toll Brothers has agreed to pay $28,500 of the $75,000 cost of the sidewalk. The proposal now goes to the City Council.

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