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Ann Arbor Planning Commission approves Dexter Rd. development

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published August 8, 2026 at 8:48 AM EDT
Rendering of the new housing complex at 3400 Dexter Road in Ann Arbor.
City of Ann Arbor
/
a2gov.org
Rendering of the new housing complex at 3400 Dexter Road in Ann Arbor.

After a short delay, the Ann Arbor Planning Commission has approved a new housing development next to Arbor Landings Apartments.

The plan is for 30 three-story attached townhomes in seven buildings. The main hangup that caused the postponement was the building of a sidewalk along Dexter Road.

Developer Toll Brothers has agreed to a deal with the city’s transportation department for its construction. City Council member Lisa Disch says it’s an important part of the project.

“Filling that gap is really important because it will enable people to cross at a crosswalk, which is really great that the city is building. There is both a public benefit and a benefit to your project. And so, I think it’s really important that transportation was able to agree that you would pay a portion and they would pay a portion.”

Toll Brothers has agreed to pay $28,500 of the $75,000 cost of the sidewalk. The proposal now goes to the City Council.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor Planning CommissionAnn Arbor City Councillisa dischToll Brothersaffordable housinghousingdevelopment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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