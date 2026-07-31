New state budget funding could help Avalon Housing’s programs

Avalon Housing is working to secure funding allocated in the new Michigan state budget to support its affordable housing programs.

The state set aside $5 million for its Supportive Services Transformation Fund.

Dan Meisler is Avalon Housing’s Communications Manager. He says the money helps people transitioning out of homelessness maintain stable housing. He says similar funding in the past has allowed Avalon to assist those individuals.

“Helping people access medical care, helping people access food pantries. It’s really crucial funding for helping us make sure that our tenants and clients maintain housing stability.”

Meisler says it’s a long-term hope for Avalon that this type of funding eventually becomes a permanent part of the state budget, rather than needing lawmakers to approve it every year.

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