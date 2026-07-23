Ann Arbor Senator Irwin says new Michigan state budget protects housing, but falls short on higher education

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed off on the state’s budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal year. This year's budget was approved two-and-a-half months earlier than last year's, giving local school districts more time to prepare before classes begin.

Senator Jeff Irwin says that's good news for K-12 schools. He says he’s disappointed, though, that funding for the University of Michigan and Washtenaw Community College increased by only about 1% and is below the current inflation rate.

“Certainly glad to protect these entities from cuts when the Republicans were trying to U-M's budget by, I think, 75%. It's still a challenge to try to keep tuition down and keep great programs going when expenses are going up.”

Irwin says the budget filled gaps created by federal cuts for programs supporting those at risk of losing housing. He says along with increasing wages for caregivers, he’s pleased funding is going to help those in need in our community.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

