Citizens Research Council: Michigan can’t afford Fiscal Year 2027 budget as-is

A new report is questioning whether the state's newly approved budget is actually balanced, as required by the state constitution.

The Citizens Research Council of Michigan suggests the recently signed state budget for Fiscal Year 2027 would run a deficit.



Researcher Bob Schneider says Michigan’s general fund usually has money left over from past years to handle it. But this year...



“Those don’t look like they exist. So based on what we can see, we have a significant $600-900 shortfall.”



The State Budget Office says the budget is balanced.



The state says administrative changes to get there—like lapsing some business incentive funding—aren’t included in budget documents.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

