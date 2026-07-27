New Michigan laws sponsored by Ann Arbor Senator Jeff Irwin pass to Governor Whitmer's desk

Governor Gretchen Whitmer is continuing to approve new laws included alongside the state’s budget package that will have an impact on residents in Washtenaw County.

Several new pieces of legislation sponsored by Ann Arbor Senator Jeff Irwin have passed the Michigan Senate.

Irwin says he worked alongside Republican Senator Ruth Johnson on a bill package that was approved by Governor Whitmer addressing long-standing concerns with Michigan's guardianship system. He says there’s now more oversight in protecting the rights of seniors and disabled people.

“If the guardian is going to sell the home of the individual under guardianship, there has to be a professional appraisal. The other bill says that when the guardianship wants to move the person under guardianship’s permanent residence, they have to file with the court and the court has to make a determination that’s in the best interest of the person.”

Irwin says he sponsored another law that incentivizes developers to build affordable housing. He says he hopes the new Michigan Housing Opportunity Credit leads to more residences for low-income residents.

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