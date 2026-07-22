Ann Arbor Affordable Housing Millage exceeds expectations

The Ann Arbor Housing Commission has released a five-year report on the progress made since voters approved the city’s Affordable Housing Millage.

Ann Arbor voters overwhelmingly approved the 20-year, one-mil tax in 2020. Since its implementation, 537 affordable housing units have been completed or are under construction. Over 900 are in the funding or design stages.

City Council member Chris Watson says it’s been a great success.

“We are on track to deliver the 1,500 new affordable units we promised in less than half the time, and that’s a credit to our staff, the leadership of Jennifer Hall, Director of the Housing Commission, and the Ann Arbor voters who approved this millage.”

The millage is directed toward housing for residents who are at 60% of the area median income. That currently works out to about $66,400 a year for two people. Watson says that’s why there’s a push to get more housing for 30% AMI.

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