Ann Arbor Planning Commission endorses Woodbury Gardens expansion

The Ann Arbor Planning Commission is recommending the approval of a major housing expansion for the Woodbury Gardens Apartments and Townhomes.

The proposal is to raze one parcel and replace it with three, seven-story multifamily buildings. Those who live in the parcel to be torn down would be offered other locations in the complex.

Commissioner and City Council member Lisa Disch says that will alleviate regional displacement.

“People are either not able to move here or people who would be happy to buy a house in Ann Arbor but cannot find one are going to a surrounding area and putting pressure on that area and raising its housing market.”

The number of units would increase by over 300. It would include from studio apartments to town homes. The plan also includes a five-story parking garage.

The project now goes to the City Council for approval.

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