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Ann Arbor Planning Commission endorses Woodbury Gardens expansion

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 8, 2026 at 9:16 AM EDT
Rendering of the proposed Woodbury Gardens expansion in Ann Arbor.
Krieger Klatt Architects
Rendering of the proposed Woodbury Gardens expansion in Ann Arbor.

The Ann Arbor Planning Commission is recommending the approval of a major housing expansion for the Woodbury Gardens Apartments and Townhomes.

The proposal is to raze one parcel and replace it with three, seven-story multifamily buildings. Those who live in the parcel to be torn down would be offered other locations in the complex.

Commissioner and City Council member Lisa Disch says that will alleviate regional displacement.

“People are either not able to move here or people who would be happy to buy a house in Ann Arbor but cannot find one are going to a surrounding area and putting pressure on that area and raising its housing market.”

The number of units would increase by over 300. It would include from studio apartments to town homes. The plan also includes a five-story parking garage.

The project now goes to the City Council for approval.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilAnn Arbor Planning Commissionlisa dischaffordable housinghousingdevelopment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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