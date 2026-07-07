Ann Arbor City Council gives preliminary rezoning approval to new housing complex

The Ann Arbor City Council has given preliminary rezoning approval for a proposed new ten-story, mixed use complex across from the Delonis Center. It was over the objections of some residents.

The proposal would displace the LIVE Nightclub and the Last Word Bar at Huron and First Streets. The possible loss of the entertainment venues has upset many of their patrons.

Local musician and longtime resident Gerald Mack frequently performs at LIVE. He told the City Council such projects are damaging Ann Arbor’s cultural history.

“I’ve seen the city transform itself in many ways, and the present state of it is very discomforting, not only to me, but to a lot of people that I know.”

Some neighbors also object to the ten-story height, saying it’s too tall for that part of downtown. Others say they welcome the plan citing the ongoing need for housing in Ann Arbor.

The Council will likely hold a public hearing and take a final vote on the project at its next meeting.

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