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City of Ann Arbor moves to protect places of worship

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 7, 2026 at 9:06 AM EDT
Beth Israel Congregation in Ann Arbor.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Beth Israel Congregation in Ann Arbor.

The Ann Arbor City Council has passed a resolution to protect places of worship.

The resolution directs the administration to set policies that protect free speech while enforcing laws against hate crimes. It seeks to ensure all people can worship the way they choose.

Resident Taryn Gal is a member of Beth Israel Congregation. It’s been the site of antisemitic protests for decades. She says the fear of the violence that has occurred elsewhere is always on her mind.

“For the first time in my life, I’ve begun taking personal security precautions for my family that I never believed would be necessary. I’ve spent countless hours thinking about safety. The mental burden has become part of practicing my faith. It changes how I experience being Jewish in Ann Arbor.”

Mayor Christopher Taylor says people have a right to access religious institutions without fear and to protest peacefully, but he says intimidation by speech is not protected.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilChristopher Taylortemple beth israelantisemitismReligionhate crimesfree speech
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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