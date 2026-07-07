City of Ann Arbor moves to protect places of worship

The Ann Arbor City Council has passed a resolution to protect places of worship.

The resolution directs the administration to set policies that protect free speech while enforcing laws against hate crimes. It seeks to ensure all people can worship the way they choose.

Resident Taryn Gal is a member of Beth Israel Congregation. It’s been the site of antisemitic protests for decades. She says the fear of the violence that has occurred elsewhere is always on her mind.

“For the first time in my life, I’ve begun taking personal security precautions for my family that I never believed would be necessary. I’ve spent countless hours thinking about safety. The mental burden has become part of practicing my faith. It changes how I experience being Jewish in Ann Arbor.”

Mayor Christopher Taylor says people have a right to access religious institutions without fear and to protest peacefully, but he says intimidation by speech is not protected.

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