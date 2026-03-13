Local rabbi highlights importance of security in aftermath of West Bloomfield attack

Local Jewish organizations remain vigilant after the attack on the Temple Israel synagogue in West Bloomfield.

On-site security guards subdued Ayman Mohamad Ghazali after he rammed his car into Temple Israel.

Rabbi Asher Lopatin is the Community Relations Director of the Jewish Federation of Greater Ann Arbor. He says there’s relief in the community that no innocent life was lost but also sadness that such incidents show that antisemitism continues to grow. He adds the attack also highlights the level of security many Jewish institutions must maintain.

“It’s really gratitude towards the people keeping us safe and understanding that the Jewish community, unfortunately, has to spend millions and millions of dollars to have such amazing.”

Rabbi Lopatin says it’s important for local religious communities to stand together against hatred.

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