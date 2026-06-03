Ann Arbor Planning Commission approves new apartments on West Huron St.

The Ann Arbor Planning Commission has approved a rezoning and site plan for a new apartment complex on West Huron.

The proposal is for a ten-story building with 285 non-student-oriented units. It would be at 315 West Huron across from the Delonis Center. It would include parking, a lower-level coffee shop and a rooftop bar.

Developer Ryan Talbot says they will also build a new pocket park next to the train tracks.

“A cut-through, a trail, whatever it might be from the actual property. We’re talking about an eight-foot dedication. And then, we are in talks with Watco, the railroad, to offer some additional width there. But eight feet should at least provide enough functionality to get up and down.”

The building would be all-electric. 15% of the units would be reserved as affordable. It would include solar panels on the roof and RV charging stations on the parking levels.

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