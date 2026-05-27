Ann Arbor housing project changes earn conditional approval

A major housing development is getting closer to turning shovels. The Village of Ann Arbor would create over 600 townhomes and apartments near Dhu Varden and Pontiac Trail.

The location includes a previous landfill and required some modifications requested by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).

Robertson Brothers Homes are the developers. Spokesman Tim Loughrin says EGLE had to establish a new policy regarding possible methane exposure.

“And that could tell us how close we could to some areas with the methane. By the way, the methane is extremely low, which was the really frustrating part of this, so it’s not like anything’s going to blow up here. But it was just over the residential levels, which put us in kind of a bad spot.”

They’re proposing one to three-bedroom units. 65% of the area will be open space. The townhomes will be all-electric, while the apartments will be gas.

The Planning Commission has given its conditional support.

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