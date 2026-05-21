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Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners approves Arbor South brownfield development

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 21, 2026 at 7:01 AM EDT
Rendering of proposed Arbor South housing project.
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Rendering of proposed Arbor South housing project.
Oxford Companies
The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners holds its May 20, 2026 meeting.
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The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners holds its May 20, 2026 meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Residents gather at the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners May 20, 2026 meeting.
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Residents gather at the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners May 20, 2026 meeting.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

After a marathon session, Washtenaw County Commissioners this morning approved a brownfield tax recapture for the Arbor South development.

The more than $350 million brownfield is the largest in county history. The mixed-phased, multi-use development has garnered both strong praise and criticism.

The Ann Arbor School Board asked commissioners to reject the plan. Vice-President Glynda Wilks told them it would be very detrimental to the district.

“The plan as currently structured would impose an estimated $38 million or more in direct, uncompensated losses on the district.”

But Shelter Association of Washtenaw County Executive Director Nicole Adelman countered that bringing in 200 units of affordable housing is too important to pass up.

“There’s a waitlist of 100 unhoused individual adults waiting for emergency shelter, but the Delonis Shelter is full. There are 80 individual adults sleeping at the Delonis Shelter every night.”

Arbor South will include a total of 1,000 housing units, as well as a hotel and commercial space.

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WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Board of CommissionersAnn ArborAnn Arbor Board of EducationAnn Arbor Public SchoolsGlynda WilksShelter Association of Washtenaw CountyNicole Adelmanbrownfieldaffordable housinghousingdevelopment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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