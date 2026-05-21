Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners approves Arbor South brownfield development

After a marathon session, Washtenaw County Commissioners this morning approved a brownfield tax recapture for the Arbor South development.

The more than $350 million brownfield is the largest in county history. The mixed-phased, multi-use development has garnered both strong praise and criticism.

The Ann Arbor School Board asked commissioners to reject the plan. Vice-President Glynda Wilks told them it would be very detrimental to the district.

“The plan as currently structured would impose an estimated $38 million or more in direct, uncompensated losses on the district.”

But Shelter Association of Washtenaw County Executive Director Nicole Adelman countered that bringing in 200 units of affordable housing is too important to pass up.

“There’s a waitlist of 100 unhoused individual adults waiting for emergency shelter, but the Delonis Shelter is full. There are 80 individual adults sleeping at the Delonis Shelter every night.”

Arbor South will include a total of 1,000 housing units, as well as a hotel and commercial space.

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