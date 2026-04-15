Group looking to save trees to ask Washtenaw County Commissioners for help

A group wanting to see more protections for Washtenaw County’s tree canopy plans to make its case tonight in front of the Board of Commissioners.

There’s been criticism recently directed at several government organizations like the Road Commission for cutting down large, healthy trees for various projects.

Organizer Sheila Palkoski says they want the County Commission to apply some pressure and protect the timber.

“Some of us have been asking for some tree ordinances, protect the big old trees, protect the giant native trees because we’ve got so many different people cutting them down, and there’s not going to be many left.”

Commissioners tonight will also hold a public hearing and first reading vote on the Brownfield plan for Arbor South. The $300 million tax capture for the major housing and retail development has already been approved by the Ann Arbor City Council.

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