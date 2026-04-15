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Group looking to save trees to ask Washtenaw County Commissioners for help

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 15, 2026 at 6:58 AM EDT
Sheila Palkoski

A group wanting to see more protections for Washtenaw County’s tree canopy plans to make its case tonight in front of the Board of Commissioners.

There’s been criticism recently directed at several government organizations like the Road Commission for cutting down large, healthy trees for various projects.

Organizer Sheila Palkoski says they want the County Commission to apply some pressure and protect the timber.

“Some of us have been asking for some tree ordinances, protect the big old trees, protect the giant native trees because we’ve got so many different people cutting them down, and there’s not going to be many left.”

Commissioners tonight will also hold a public hearing and first reading vote on the Brownfield plan for Arbor South. The $300 million tax capture for the major housing and retail development has already been approved by the Ann Arbor City Council.

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WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Board of Commissionersbrownfieldaffordable housinghousingdevelopmenttreesenvironment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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