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Inaugural Washtenaw State of the County Address highlights progress and work to be done

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published April 14, 2026 at 6:55 AM EDT
The Washtenaw County Bicentennial logo is presented at the first Washtenaw County State of the County event on April 13, 2026.
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The Washtenaw County Bicentennial logo is presented at the first Washtenaw County State of the County event on April 13, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A crowd gathers at Washtenaw Community College for the first Washtenaw County State of the County event on April 13, 2026.
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A crowd gathers at Washtenaw Community College for the first Washtenaw County State of the County event on April 13, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A crowd gathers at Washtenaw Community College for the first Washtenaw County State of the County event on April 13, 2026.
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A crowd gathers at Washtenaw Community College for the first Washtenaw County State of the County event on April 13, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Eastern Michigan University President Dr. Brendan Kelly chats with residents at Washtenaw Community College for the first Washtenaw County State of the County event on April 13, 2026.
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Eastern Michigan University President Dr. Brendan Kelly chats with residents at Washtenaw Community College for the first Washtenaw County State of the County event on April 13, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
A crowd gathers at Washtenaw Community College for the first Washtenaw County State of the County event on April 13, 2026.
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A crowd gathers at Washtenaw Community College for the first Washtenaw County State of the County event on April 13, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Washtenaw Community College President Dr. Rose Bellanca speaks at the first Washtenaw County State of the County event on April 13, 2026.
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Washtenaw Community College President Dr. Rose Bellanca speaks at the first Washtenaw County State of the County event on April 13, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Washtenaw County Administrator Gregory Dill speaks at the first Washtenaw County State of the County event on April 13, 2026.
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Washtenaw County Administrator Gregory Dill speaks at the first Washtenaw County State of the County event on April 13, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners Chair Katie Scott speaks at the first Washtenaw County State of the County event on April 13, 2026.
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Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners Chair Katie Scott speaks at the first Washtenaw County State of the County event on April 13, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Rep. Debbie Dingell (center) presents the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners with a formal proclamation of Washtenaw County's bicentennial at the first Washtenaw County State of the County event on April 13, 2026.
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Rep. Debbie Dingell (center) presents the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners with a formal proclamation of Washtenaw County's bicentennial at the first Washtenaw County State of the County event on April 13, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners gather on stage for the first Washtenaw County State of the County event on April 13, 2026.
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The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners gather on stage for the first Washtenaw County State of the County event on April 13, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

A crowd of local officials and community leaders were among those who attended Monday night’s Washtenaw State of County Address.

The theme of the event was “Past, Present, Possible.” It began with a video history of Washtenaw County.

County Commission Chair Katie Scott talked about some of the recent achievements and continuing challenges, like the ongoing housing crisis.

“So, our work as a county is clear. We must continue to expand access to housing, create pathways to ownership and ensure that stability is not out of reach for those who call this community home.”

The night also officially kicked off Washtenaw County’s Bicentennial Celebration. A couple of events were announced. It includes free bus and walking tours of the county’s Underground Railroad history. It’s in partnership with the African American Cultural History Museum.

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WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Board of CommissionersKatie Scottwashtenaw community collegeWashtenaw State of the County AddressWashtenaw County BicentennialAfrican American Cultural and Historical Museum of Washtenaw Countyhousing
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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