Inaugural Washtenaw State of the County Address highlights progress and work to be done

A crowd of local officials and community leaders were among those who attended Monday night’s Washtenaw State of County Address.

The theme of the event was “Past, Present, Possible.” It began with a video history of Washtenaw County.

County Commission Chair Katie Scott talked about some of the recent achievements and continuing challenges, like the ongoing housing crisis.

“So, our work as a county is clear. We must continue to expand access to housing, create pathways to ownership and ensure that stability is not out of reach for those who call this community home.”

The night also officially kicked off Washtenaw County’s Bicentennial Celebration. A couple of events were announced. It includes free bus and walking tours of the county’s Underground Railroad history. It’s in partnership with the African American Cultural History Museum.

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