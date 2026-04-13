Washtenaw County to hold inaugural State of the County address tonight

Washtenaw’s inaugural State of the County Address will be presented tonight. It coincides with the official kickoff of the county’s bicentennial celebration.

The event at Washtenaw Community College will feature a look at the history of the county and its communities. It will also highlight the projects that are going on currently and the plans for the future.

County Commission Chair Katie Scott says they’re all very excited about the event.

“What I’ll do is that I’ll be reviewing where we are in terms of infrastructure, housing, health, things like that to talk about what we have achieved in this past year and what we’re looking at continuing to do.”

County Administrator Gregory Dill says the event is an opportunity to reflect on the area’s history while recognizing the important work that occurs every day.

The program begins tonight at 7 PM in the Morris Lawrence Building.

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