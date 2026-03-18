Final preparations being set up for Washtenaw County's Bicentennial kickoff

County officials are finalizing preparations for Washtenaw’s Bicentennial kickoff celebration next month.

Ashley Hall is the county’s Director of Board Operations. She says community partners have worked to create the bicentennial theme for Washtenaw with “Past, Present, and Possible”. She says preparation for the county’s 200th birthday began last summer.

“We’ve been working through different brainstorming sessions, through different partnerships with outside organizations, to try to craft a way to celebrate the unique diverseness that is Washtenaw County.”

Hall says the kickoff event at April’s State of the County address will highlight those collaborative efforts to showcase the county’s culture and history. She says she hopes residents will reflect on both the positive and negative parts of the county’s past and how to move forward together.

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