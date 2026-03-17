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Washtenaw County OCED builds accessibility ramps for residents

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published March 17, 2026 at 4:29 PM EDT
Woman in yellow long sleeve shirt sitting on black wheelchair.
Marcus Aurelius
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Woman in yellow long sleeve shirt sitting on black wheelchair.

Washtenaw County will select several residents from a lottery waitlist to have ADA-compliant ramps installed in their homes.

The county’s Office of Community and Economic Development started the Accessibility Ramp Program over 15 years ago to support residents experiencing mobility and financial difficulties with aluminum wheelchair ramps.

Housing Program Supervisor Aaron Kraft says the county is using $50,000 in Housing and Urban Development funding to help five to eight residents this year.

“Being able to get in and out of one’s home is something that most of us take for granted. But for some residents, just as they age or if they have an injury or something, a wheelchair ramp can be a real lifesaver.”

Kraft says the program isn’t open year-round, due to staffing and funding constraints.

Residents will be chosen for the program during the lottery drawing this Thursday.

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WEMU News washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Office of Community & Economic Developmentamericans with disabilities actdisabilities
Ana Longoria
Ana Longoria is a news reporter for WEMU.
See stories by Ana Longoria
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