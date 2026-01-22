Washtenaw County OCED gears up for mini-grant requests tackling social issues

Washtenaw County officials and volunteers are preparing to accept funding requests from local organizations that are working to address social issues.

Washtenaw’s Office of Community and Economic Development (OCED) is offering nine $40,000 mini-grants to support projects tackling racism, poverty, and trauma.

OCED Director Toni Kayumi says it was important that the volunteers deciding which projects receive funding come from diverse backgrounds. She adds some were chosen because they have lived experience with the issues at hand.

“Multiple perspectives are needed, so that you’re not just band-aiding perhaps a symptom of the issues but actually the root causes.”

Kayumi says the County Board of Commissioners will approve the grants based on volunteer recommendations.

Organizations that completed today’s pre-bid screening can submit funding requests starting Sunday, January 25th.

