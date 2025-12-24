Washtenaw County seeks to fund local nonprofits fighting social injustice

Some Washtenaw County community organizations may be getting some financial help in the new year.

The County Office of Community and Economic Development (OCED) has a New Human Services Partnership. It will award nine grants of $40,000 each to separate local community organizations.

OCED Director Toni Kayumi says the partnership with the City of Ann Arbor will be used to address basic needs of residents.

“Related to poverty, racism and trauma, trying to address root causes by funding nonprofit organizations that are providing programs and services to meet those needs.”

The OCED will be hosting a mandatory pre-bid meeting at 1 PM on Thursday, January 22 on Zoom. She says additional information is available through the Washtenaw County Office of Community and Economic Development.

