Washtenaw United: UWSEM Community Fulfillment Center working to meet increased demand

ABOUT CHRIS TAYLOR:

LinkedIn / linkedin.com UWSEM community engagement and outreach associate director Chris Taylor.

Christopher Taylor is an accomplished professional in the nonprofit sector. He currently serves as United Way for Southeastern Michigan’s Associate Director of Community Engagement and Outreach. A proud product of the Detroit Public School System, Chris furthered his education in the Michigan collegiate system, earning bachelor's degrees in business management and a minor in Computer Science. This strong educational foundation equips Chris with a unique blend of expertise that enhances his role in community engagement.

With over 12 years of experience in the nonprofit industry, Chris has made a significant impact through their leadership positions and innovative programs. As the Operations Manager for United Way, Chris played a pivotal role in shaping and developing the Michigan Energy Assistance Program (MEAP), demonstrating their commitment to addressing critical community needs. Following this impactful tenure, Chris transitioned to their current role as Associate Director of Community Engagement and Outreach, where they have successfully developed and implemented in-kind donation programs that have positively affected countless lives. In less than three years, the combined value of items distributed through these programs has exceeded $18.3 million.

RESOURCES:

United Way Community Fulfillment Center

UWSEM on Facebook

UWSEM on X (Twitter)

UWSEM on LinkedIn

UWSEM on YouTube

UWSEM on Instagram

TRANSCRIPTION:

David Fair: This is 89.1 WEMU, and welcome to this week's edition of Washtenaw United. It is our weekly exploration of equity and opportunity in our community. 2025 was a difficult year for a great number of nonprofit organizations. The demands for help and assistance continue to rise just as fast as consumer prices. Just last week, it was reported grocery prices hit their highest level since 2022, at which point they were at all-time highs. For low-income families and those seeking employment, just meeting basic needs has become alarmingly difficult. One of the organizations offering a hand-up is the United Way for Southeastern Michigan. In addition to the many community partnerships it works with, it runs a community fulfillment center. And here to discuss demand and availability is the organization's Chris Taylor. Chris is Associate Director of Community Engagement and Outreach. And thank you for making time today, Chris! I appreciate it!

Chris Taylor: Oh, thank you very much, David! It's a pleasure to be here this morning!

David Fair: How much increased demand for basic resources did you see in 2025 in Washtenaw and Wayne counties?

Chris Taylor: Well, there's been a overall spike in total of basic needs, everyday essentials, from clothing, household items, food and even cleaning supplies.

David Fair: And you mentioned those items. Those are resources that are available through the Fulfillment Center. What all does that center offer?

Chris Taylor: That's a great question. So, through in-kind donations from United Way corporate and community partners, the Center distributes resources to nonprofit organizations, faith-based institutions, schools, grassroots organizations across Southeastern Michigan to support low-income families. Now, to date, items distributed through a combined value of more than $18 million. Now, this center connects those in need with basic and everyday essentials, like, again, brand new clothing, household items, food, furniture, cleaning supplies--you name it.

David Fair: $18 million is a high total. But do you still find at times there is more demand than available resources?

Chris Taylor: Oh, absolutely! So, barriers include limited funding, distribution challenges, and the need for greater outreach. Systematic issues, like economic disparities, further complicate our efforts to reach all families in need.

David Fair: So, when a family comes to you and you do not have the resources they require in that moment, what is a person or a family to do?

Chris Taylor / United Way for Southeastern Michigan Volunteers for the UWSEM Community Fulfillment Center.

Chris Taylor: Well, first and foremost, if we don't have the resources readily available to support those families, we tend to search within our community partners and corporate organizations to find those resources, first and foremost. Now, if that still prevents us from identifying those resources, we search within out 211 database that houses over hundreds of partner organizations and community organizations to try to find those resources, so we can do what we call and provide information and referral for that particular household.

David Fair: Washtenaw United and our conversation with Chris Taylor continues on 89.1 WEMU. Chris is Community Engagement and Outreach Associate Director for the United Way for Southeastern Michigan. We talked a little bit about the challenges of 2025 and before. As you project through this year of 2026, Chris, do you foresee things improving, or is this demand only going to continue to grow?

Chris Taylor: Well, the demand will continue to grow, due to the fact there. So, in my experience, there's just never really enough resources. So, we always try to prioritize seamless access to families, as well as an onslaught to find more corporate and partner organizations that can help sustain and alleviate some of the everyday needs our families within our communities have on a daily basis.

Chris Taylor / United Way for Southeastern Michigan Volunteers for the UWSEM Community Fulfillment Center.

David Fair: Many of the non-profit partners you work with and help supply, or they help supply you in return, are having difficulties of their own. There's been a lot of challenges in the non-profit sector. How do you go about determining how to further invest in these particular non-profits and create the kinds of partnerships that go to the goal of benefiting more people?

Chris Taylor: Well, United Way stands out for its collaborative approach, coordinating efforts across various sectors to create a unified response to poverty, enhancing resource efficiency and community impact by providing the absolute needs that community partners have.

David Fair: You mentioned logistics as one of the barriers that ar sometimes hard to overcome. Transportation, obviously, is more expensive. Labor costs are on the increase. How dependent are you on volunteers to accomplish as much as possible?

Chris Taylor: Well, volunteers are a huge part of the Fulfillment Center. They help by assisting families and partner organizations from sorting and restocking donations and doing some light data entry. They also create a welcoming, positive experience for everyone who walks through the door. Now, volunteers receive on-site training, and they gain practical skills, like customer service, warehouse operations, and even community engagement. There are training opportunities around disaster relief readiness, so volunteers can step in and help do an emergency as well.

David Fair: As we talk about volunteers and those putting forth efforts for a greater good, I'm curious as to what brought you to this work with the United Way. Did you have personal life experience that made you want to enter this pathway?

Chris Taylor / United Way for Southeastern Michigan Volunteers for the UWSEM Community Fulfillment Center.

Chris Taylor: Absolutely! Well, my experience with poverty and community service instilled empathy and a desire to help low-income families, motivating me to advocate for community support and resources.

David Fair: Once again, this is 89.1 WEMU, and our Washtenaw United guest this week is Chris Taylor from the United Way for Southeastern Michigan. Chris, what role does systemic inequity play where needs are centered in our region?

Chris Taylor: We prioritize social and racial justice by engaging diverse community voices and ensuring equitable resource distribution, focusing on the unique challenges faced by marginalized communities.

David Fair: You know, I was born in the Civil Rights Era, and some progress has certainly been made and perhaps more than we thought. Do you foresee further progress in the year of 2026 on tearing down some of those still existing inequities that continue to serve as barriers?

Chris Taylor: As always, yes we do. Systemic issues, like economic disparities, further complicate our efforts to reach all families in need. So, with our 211 database and our many partner organizations, we not only develop, but we assist programs to help create more seamless access to make it easier for families to gain access to the everyday basic needs and overall help them all reduce their bottom line to save more funds, which is what we call "resource diversion". So, if a family has the opportunity to come to our facility and receive hundreds of thousands of dollars' worth of resources, now they can use those funds to pay for car repairs or adequate child care, even fix that leaky roof that they have based on the funds that they've been able to save by entering our Fulfillment Center.

David Fair: Do you find that today's political climate is also a barrier to the kind of progress you're talking about?

Chris Taylor: At times, it can be. It definitely can be due to the many families and organizations that we see on a weekly basis. Now, with our partner organizations with reduced funding, that limits the overall capacity that they have to even come down to our Fulfillment Center. So, it's very important that we partner with like-hearted organizations that can help us mobilize resources directly in the hands and the facilities of our partner organizations.

Chris Taylor / United Way for Southeastern Michigan Volunteers for the UWSEM Community Fulfillment Center.

David Fair: Setting politics as far aside as we possibly can, what is needed from the people of our community to ensure when a hand-up is needed, there's someone on the other side to offer a handout?

Chris Taylor: Well, I would say a key takeaway is that collective action and collaboration are vital in addressing poverty and supporting low-income families in southeastern Michigan and Washtenaw County. United Way for Southeastern Michigan partners with local organizations and community members to create sustainable solutions, ensuring all families have access to resources they need to thrive.

David Fair: I'd like to thank you for taking time out of your day to talk with me and providing the information, Chris! It is much appreciated!

Chris Taylor: It is an absolute pleasure! Thank you very much, David, for your time!

David Fair: That is Chris Taylor, the Associate Director of Community Engagement and Outreach with the United Way for Southeastern Michigan. To connect with resources and to learn more about the Community Fulfillment Center and the work of the United Way, stop by our website and we'll get you linked up at WEMU.org. I'm David Fair, and this is your community NPR station, 89.1 WEMU-FM, Ypsilanti.

WEMU has partnered with the United Way for Southeastern Michigan to explore the people, organizations, and institutions creating opportunity and equity in our area. And, as part of this ongoing series, you’ll also hear from the people benefiting and growing from the investments being made in the areas of our community where there are gaps in available services. It is a community voice. It is 'Washtenaw United.'

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

