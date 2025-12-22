© 2025 WEMU
Click here to get School Closing Information

State Senator from Ann Arbor helps push through bills to protect those under guardianship

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published December 22, 2025 at 7:14 AM EST
Michigan State Senator Jeff Irwin (D-Ann Arbor)
Senator Jeff Irwin
/
Facebook
Michigan State Senator Jeff Irwin (D-Ann Arbor)

The Michigan Senate has passed a pair of bills to prevent abuse of vulnerable people.

One of the bills was sponsored by Ann Arbor Democrat Jeff Irwin. It requires guardians to get an appraisal before selling the real estate of a person deemed unable to manage their own affairs.

Irwin says he’s heard too many stories of victims being taken advantage of.

“There’s been so many situations in Michigan where homes seem to be sold through fire sale rates and then quickly turned around and sold for more. And people under guardianship and their families deserve the same thing that we would demand on our own property before we would sell it.”

Irwin’s bill was partnered with one sponsored by Republican Ruth Johnson. It requires courts to determine that moving a person under guardianship and changing the permanent residence is in their best interests.

Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
