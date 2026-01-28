© 2026 WEMU
Washtenaw County readies its bicentennial celebration

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published January 28, 2026 at 6:24 AM EST
Washtenaw County logo
Washtenaw County
/
washtenaw.org
Washtenaw County logo

2026 is Washtenaw County’s bicentennial, and work has begun for the celebration.

The County Commission created a working group that’s currently considering what programs and events to put on for the commemoration. They have partnered with Destination Ann Arbor to provide graphic support.

Washtenaw County Director of Board Operations Ashley Hall says the logo they’ll be using highlights the past, present and future.

“It looks very historical. We wanted to make sure that we did some placemaking in terms of the state, so we wanted to make sure the mitten was included. In terms of color, blue is a very important color for Washtenaw County; it’s part of our brand.”

The bicentennial events will kick off on March 13th with the State of the County address. It’ll be held at Washtenaw Community College. Other events being planned include an art walk and a fall legacy gala.

