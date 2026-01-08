© 2026 WEMU
Katie Scott re-elected as chair of Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published January 8, 2026 at 5:56 PM EST
The Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners re-elect Katie Scott as board chair on January 6, 2026.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Katie Scott has been re-elected as chair of the Washtenaw County Board of Commissioners. Justin Hodge has been re-elected vice-chair.

Scott was given a second year as chair in an unanimous vote. She says she’s looking forward to another productive year by the County Commission.

There are many issues to be resolved, including the ongoing dispute with the federal government regarding access to county IDs.

Scott says things at times were a bit bumpy in the first year and hopes it’s much smoother the second.

“But I still have goals for the coming year. I want to bring some steadiness and clarity to the work that we’re doing. We’re facing real challenges that are fiscal and operational and challenges in the public trust.”

One of the biggest events coming in 2026 is the bicentennial of Washtenaw County. Scott says they are working on a number of events to commemorate the county’s birthday.

