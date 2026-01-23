© 2026 WEMU
Washtenaw County's first Director of Aging Services gets to work

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published January 23, 2026 at 5:46 AM EST
Shannon Effler gets introduced as Washtenaw County's first Director of Aging Services.
Washtenaw County’s first Director of Aging Services is getting to work. Shannon Effler officially began in her new position last week.

Effler comes to Washtenaw County from Indiana University, where she was Director of Geriatric Programs for its School of Medicine.

In her first days on the job, she says she’s been working on relationship building and understanding the county’s network of aging services. Effler says she’s met with some of the local senior centers.

“To learn how the 2025 disbursement of the senior center millage funds is being used and how they’re planning on continuing to use it. Also reviewing their report that they’ve submitted and then also looking forward to 2026.”

Effler says she understands the need for a strategic senior nutrition plan. She says she’s in the process of evaluating what’s currently available and if any changes are needed.

