Washtenaw County's first Director of Aging Services gets to work

Washtenaw County’s first Director of Aging Services is getting to work. Shannon Effler officially began in her new position last week.

Effler comes to Washtenaw County from Indiana University, where she was Director of Geriatric Programs for its School of Medicine.

In her first days on the job, she says she’s been working on relationship building and understanding the county’s network of aging services. Effler says she’s met with some of the local senior centers.

“To learn how the 2025 disbursement of the senior center millage funds is being used and how they’re planning on continuing to use it. Also reviewing their report that they’ve submitted and then also looking forward to 2026.”

Effler says she understands the need for a strategic senior nutrition plan. She says she’s in the process of evaluating what’s currently available and if any changes are needed.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

