Washtenaw County's new Director of Aging Services ready to get busy

Washtenaw County has its first Director of Aging Services. Shannon Effler is expected to begin her new position on or before January 12th.

As Director, Effler will lead the newly created Office of Aging Services utilizing the funds generated through the Older Persons Millage passed in 2024. She’s currently Director of Geriatric Programs at the Indiana University School of Medicine.

Effler says she welcomes the new opportunity.

“In this role, I will prioritize equity, community engagement and make data-driven decisions, while always ensuring strong oversight of the distribution of the Older Persons Millage Fund.”

Previously, Effler was the Director of Care Programs for the State of Indiana’s Office of Medicaid Policy and Planning. She says her goal is to make Washtenaw County a trailblazer in senior services.

