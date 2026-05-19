City of Ann Arbor secures state funding for Fifth Ave. affordable housing project

Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office and the Michigan Strategic Fund Board are officially supporting the development of an affordable housing project in downtown Ann Arbor.

The City of Ann Arbor has secured $29 million in funding from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation. The funds will help begin construction of a 330-unit affordable housing high-rise on Fifth Avenue near the Blake Transit Center.

Jennifer Hall is Executive Director of the Ann Arbor Housing Commission. She says the Ann Arbor Area Transportation Authority and the city plan for the development project to also serve in growing downtown commerce and travel.

“We’re adding commercial space, as well as working very closely with the AAATA to expand their services and to expand their platform onto our site.”

Hall says that once financial closing for the project is completed in June, groundbreaking will follow at the site later this summer.

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