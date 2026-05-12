Molly Smith and Scott Ellis named Avalon Housing interim co-executive directors

Avalon Housing has named two interim co-executive directors while the organization searches for a new permanent executive director.

Aaron Cooper is departing from his position as Avalon Housing’s Executive Director later this month. Director of Services Molly Smith and Director of Mission Advancement Scott Ellis are temporarily filling in the role.

Communications Manager Dan Meisler says the board determined that their combined years of experience will greatly help Avalon Housing during this interim period as they conduct a nationwide search for a new executive director.

“They’re familiar with what we do and how we serve our clients, tenants, and the community at large. They both have a great deal of experience in affordable housing and the supportive services that we provide.”

Smith and Ellis will begin their new roles on May 22nd.

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