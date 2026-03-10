Dunbar Tower in Ann Arbor gets electric car share service

Residents of Avalon Housing’s Dunbar Tower in Ann Arbor will now be able to use an electric vehicle to run errands. It comes from a grant received by Avalon Housing from the Michigan Department of Transportation.

The vehicle is the first to be deployed under MDOT’s Equitable Mobility Challenge program. It marks the beginning of a major expansion of MI Carshare. The plan is that by the end of 2028, 65 such electric vehicles will be available statewide.

Avalon Housing spokesman Dan Meisler says it will be a great benefit for residents coming out of homelessness.

“Many of our residents aren’t able to easily run errands, like go to the grocery store or fill a prescription, because they don’t have a car. And using public transportation can be time-consuming and often doesn’t go where they need to go.”

The cost for Dunbar residents is $5 an hour, and the vehicle will be available through an app. Drivers must have a valid license.

