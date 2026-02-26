© 2026 WEMU
Ann Arbor's long-awaited Dunbar Tower begins filling with occupants

89.1 WEMU | By Ana Longoria
Published February 26, 2026 at 4:09 PM EST
Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County officials stand in front of the now-under construction Dunbar Tower.
Jennifer Hall
/
Ann Arbor Housing Commission
Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County officials stand in front of the now-under construction Dunbar Tower.

Downtown Ann Arbor’s Dunbar Tower near Kerrytown is seeing its first low-income creatives and homeless residents move in and call the affordable housing project home.

The City of Ann Arbor is working to fill all 63 units of Dunbar Tower before the end of May. This is because the low-income housing tax credits enabling the apartments to be sold below market value are set to expire if all spaces aren’t occupied by then.

Director of the Housing Commission, Jennifer Hall says this is a challenge that both the commission and Avalon Housing can overcome.

“We’re doing a lot of overtime. We have a lot of staff that are stepping up. Folks who are moving in are excited to be moving, so everybody’s motivated. It’s just a tremendous amount of paperwork.”

Hall says crossing the finish line with the completion of Dunbar Tower spurs confidence in the future success of the city’s affordable housing projects.

