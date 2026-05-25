Local officials tour troubled Sycamore Meadows complex

Several local officials including Congresswoman Debbie Dingell met with some of the residents of the Sycamore Meadows apartment complex on Sunday. They say they’ll do all they can to help those living in unsafe conditions.

Dingell was joined by county and Superior Township officials. Residents showed them dangerous living conditions including black mold, insect infestations, and holes in walls and ceilings.

The affordable housing complex has had problems for years, but residents say things have gotten much worse. Dingell says she’s disgusted by what she saw and was told.

“I’ve heard stories here from residents who had a broken toilet and it’s overflowing, and feces are coming up and they asked for the toilet to be serviced two years ago. And no one has done something.”

Dingell says officials from the Department of Housing and Urban Development will be on site Tuesday. The township cited the complex for being out of compliance with its Rental Inspection Program last week.

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