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Local officials tour troubled Sycamore Meadows complex

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 25, 2026 at 5:55 AM EDT
Local officials, including Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (second far right) gather outside the Sycamore Meadows housing complex in Superior Township.
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Local officials, including Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (second far right) gather outside the Sycamore Meadows housing complex in Superior Township.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
The leasing office of the Sycamore Meadows housing complex in Superior Township.
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The leasing office of the Sycamore Meadows housing complex in Superior Township.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Floor damage inside one of the apartments at the Sycamore Meadows housing complex in Superior Township.
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Floor damage inside one of the apartments at the Sycamore Meadows housing complex in Superior Township.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Mold inside one of the apartments at the Sycamore Meadows housing complex in Superior Township.
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Mold inside one of the apartments at the Sycamore Meadows housing complex in Superior Township.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU
Ceiling damage inside one of the apartments at the Sycamore Meadows housing complex in Superior Township.
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Ceiling damage inside one of the apartments at the Sycamore Meadows housing complex in Superior Township.
Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU

Several local officials including Congresswoman Debbie Dingell met with some of the residents of the Sycamore Meadows apartment complex on Sunday. They say they’ll do all they can to help those living in unsafe conditions.

Dingell was joined by county and Superior Township officials. Residents showed them dangerous living conditions including black mold, insect infestations, and holes in walls and ceilings.

The affordable housing complex has had problems for years, but residents say things have gotten much worse. Dingell says she’s disgusted by what she saw and was told.

“I’ve heard stories here from residents who had a broken toilet and it’s overflowing, and feces are coming up and they asked for the toilet to be serviced two years ago. And no one has done something.”

Dingell says officials from the Department of Housing and Urban Development will be on site Tuesday. The township cited the complex for being out of compliance with its Rental Inspection Program last week.

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Tags
WEMU News Debbie DingellU.S. House of Representativescongressus department of housing and urban developmentFederal GovernmentSuperior Townshipaffordable housingrental housinghousing
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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