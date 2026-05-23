Rep. Dingell demands answers from HUD regarding Sycamore Meadows

Congresswoman Debbie Dingell says she wants answers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development regarding the conditions at the Sycamore Meadows apartment complex in Superior Township. She says HUD will be on site next week.

Dingell sent a letter to HUD Secretary Scott Turner, raising concerns over numerous health and safety problems that have been a common occurrence at the federally funded affordable housing complex. Reports of no heat, sewage backups and black mold have been commonplace for well over a year.

Dingell says HUD needs to act quickly.

“It’s absolutely unacceptable, and I will tell you that we are coming together, the federal, state, local level, both the township, the county. And we have got to bring about change and have problems fixed and addressed.”

Dingell was on a conference call with HUD and Township Supervisor Emily Dabish Yahkind Friday afternoon. The Congresswoman says she will be visiting the complex with other officials on Sunday.

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