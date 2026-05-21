Superior Township corrects condemnation rumors regarding Sycamore Meadows

Superior Township officials want to clear up false rumors regarding the Sycamore Meadows apartment complex.

Despite stories that quickly spread on social media, the affordable housing complex has not been condemned.

Township Supervisor Emily Dabish Yahkind says Sycamore Meadows is out of compliance with its rental inspection program.

“And a notice was posted by the township’s inspector at the leasing office indicating that lack of compliance. So, that distinction is very important, and our residents deserve accurate information, not any out of fear and confusion.”

Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU A notice of rental noncompliance is posted at the Sycamore Meadows apartment complex's management office in Superior Township.

Dabish Yahkind says the conditions at Sycamore Meadows are serious and longstanding. She says over the past year, they have been in close contact with the Sheriff’s Office and others to have the problems addressed.

Management at the complex had no comment.

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