Ann Arbor Planning Commission Chair talks about housing challenges

Ann Arbor Planning Commission Chair Donnell Wyche launched an at-times heated conversation on social media last week regarding the future of housing in the city.

Wyche says he was a bit surprised by the reaction he received from his blog posts on the difficulties in building affordable and workforce housing. They were connected to the recently approved Comprehensive Land Use Plan.

Wyche says housing growth can only happen internally in Ann Arbor.

“There’s just not a lot of undeveloped land within city limits. And so, that means that we’re going to have to be doing infill. So, you’re going to have to take something that already exists, you’re going to have to deconstruct it in order to construct something new.”

Wyche says rising construction costs and other factors are making it difficult to build more of the needed missing middle housing. He says that’s why he so strongly supports the changes the new Comp Plan is intended to bring about.

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