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Ann Arbor Planning Commission turns to Unified Development Code changes

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published May 29, 2026 at 6:47 AM EDT
The Ann Arbor Planning Commission at its regular meeting.
City of Ann Arbor
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The Ann Arbor Planning Commission at its regular meeting.

With Ann Arbor’s new Comprehensive Land Use Plan approved, now the city’s Planning Commission will be working to come up with a new Unified Development Code. The code is used to determine zoning and regulations.

The first thing that needed to be decided was the manner the Planning Commission would bring about any changes. Its members agreed to write an entirely new code and not a series of amendments that could bring problems and confusion to the process.

Commissioner Julie Weatherbee says it’s better to just start fresh.

“If you count too much on the existing older stuff, it then creeps into the new stuff in ways that you don’t anticipate and ends up being kind of more complicated and less visionary than if you start new.”

A major difference between the Comp Plan and the code is that the Commission is only an advisor to the City Council. The Council can pick and choose any recommended changes, while with the Comp Plan, it could only approve or reject the whole document.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor Planning CommissionAnn Arbor City CouncilComprehensive Land Use Planland usedevelopment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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