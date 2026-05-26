New sorority house gets recommended approval from Ann Arbor Planning Commission

A new large University of Michigan sorority home is heading to the Ann Arbor City Council for approval. Many of its neighbors aren’t happy.

The Kappa Delta Sorority House is proposed for 805 Oxford Road. It’s currently the site of a large single-family home. The building would house a maximum of 75 residents but would originally have 43.

Several neighbors say they oppose the plan, but as Commissioner Richard Norton points out, it meets the allowable uses of the zoning.

“I understand the neighborhood’s concerns about the kinds of activities that this will be generating, but those are activities that are related to sororities. And sororities are allowed as special exception uses in this neighborhood.”

The City Planning Commission had delayed an earlier vote after it asked for some modifications. The developers did make some changes, including reducing the number of parking spots and a promise to be a 100% electric building.

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