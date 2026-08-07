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Ann Arbor City Council gives approval to downtown housing development

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published August 7, 2026 at 6:01 AM EDT
The LIVE Nightclub, set to be turned into a housing complex, on W. Huron St. in Ann Arbor.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
The LIVE Nightclub, set to be turned into a housing complex, on W. Huron St. in Ann Arbor.

The Ann Arbor City Council has approved a rezoning and site plan for a new mixed-use development across from the Delonis Center.

Plans are for a ten-story development featuring 285 housing units, a coffee shop, and a rooftop bar. It would replace the venues currently at Huron and First Street, including LIVE Nightclub and The Last Word Bar.

Some neighbors and patrons have objected, but the owners strongly support the change.

Council member Erica Briggs says she’s happy to see more housing coming to downtown.

“I’m excited to see this project come in and recognize that there’s going to be a change in the businesses and uses within that space, but that is something that happens in our community. I’m excited to see what comes next.”

Briggs says she hopes LIVE and Last Word can find locations near where the development will be built. 15% of the units will be set aside as affordable housing.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilErica BriggsDowntown Ann Arborthe last word barLiveretail businessesaffordable housinghousingdevelopment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
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