Ann Arbor City Council gives approval to downtown housing development

The Ann Arbor City Council has approved a rezoning and site plan for a new mixed-use development across from the Delonis Center.

Plans are for a ten-story development featuring 285 housing units, a coffee shop, and a rooftop bar. It would replace the venues currently at Huron and First Street, including LIVE Nightclub and The Last Word Bar.

Some neighbors and patrons have objected, but the owners strongly support the change.

Council member Erica Briggs says she’s happy to see more housing coming to downtown.

“I’m excited to see this project come in and recognize that there’s going to be a change in the businesses and uses within that space, but that is something that happens in our community. I’m excited to see what comes next.”

Briggs says she hopes LIVE and Last Word can find locations near where the development will be built. 15% of the units will be set aside as affordable housing.

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