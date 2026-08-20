Ann Arbor Planning Commission approves changes to The Dean housing high-rise

An updated plan for a proposed high-rise residential complex across from Elbel Field has won recommendation from the Ann Arbor Planning Commission.

Called The Dean, the 14-story building will include about 240 units on East Madison between 4th and 5th Avenue. A previous plan was approved but having acquired an additional property to the now 10-parcel development, changes were made.

Brad Strader with Cincar Consulting says they were able to make several improvements.

“We’ve really been able to square things up and make it much more efficient, so the bike parking, circulation, access, views and everything else is really much more efficient with this design.”

The Dean will include parking and all-electric appliances. The rezoning will go from multi-family dwelling to downtown core and is consistent with the changes being made with the new Comprehensive Land Use Plan.

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