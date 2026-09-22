Arbor South development granted $110.7 million in state incentives

The Michigan Strategic Fund today approved a $110.7 million brownfield incentive package for the Arbor South development.

The developers of Arbor South say the state support is an important step to start construction this year.

The $651 million project is to include over 1,000 new housing units with about 200 set aside as affordable. It will also include a hotel, commercial and retail space, and improved public transportation access.

Ann Arbor Director of Economic Development Joe Giant says it’s the last step in the public approval process.

“Essentially, what this does is make sure the school districts are made whole. Without this approval, the project probably wouldn’t have been able to move forward, or it would have been a completely different project, so this was just absolutely critical.”

Developers Jeremiah Thomas and Jeff Hauptman say state approval reflects a shared recognition that Ann Arbor needs thoughtfully designed housing and mixed-used development.

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