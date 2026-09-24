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Ann Arbor City Council has plans for Kline's Lot sale funds

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published September 24, 2026 at 5:25 AM EDT
Kline's Lot in Ann Arbor.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Kline's Lot in Ann Arbor.

The Ann Arbor City Council has approved a plan of what to do with the revenue generated though the sale of the Kline’s parking lot.

The city estimates it will receive about $17.4 million when the sale with Hines Development is finalized. The allocations include $4.6 million to establish a Strategic Property Acquisition Fund.

Council member Jenn Cornell says it could lead to more affordable housing projects.

“How does the city position itself to be competitive when land becomes available and we are consistently outbid because we do not have cash available to bid against the University of Michigan on these even to show earnest money?”

The city also plans on putting $2 million from the sale into the city reserve fund, $2.6 million into the Sustainable Energy Utility for working capital, and $2 million to acquire a modern police records management system.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilJennifer Cornellparking lotsaffordable housinghousingdevelopment
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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