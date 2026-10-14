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Independent challenges incumbent in Ann Arbor's 4th Ward City Council race

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published October 14, 2026 at 6:47 AM EDT
Josh Hakala
/
89.1 WEMU

The August primary isn’t always the last word in an Ann Arbor City Council race. In Ward 4, there are two candidates facing off on the November ballot.

Democrat Aiden Sova currently serves as president of the Ann Arbor Library Board. He’s the youngest Black person elected to office in city history. On city council, he says he’ll work to return to the fundamentals of municipal services.

Aiden Sova.
Aiden Sova Democrat for City Council
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voteaidensova.com
Aiden Sova.
“People would frequently tell me about the need for excellent city services, reliable transportation, connected infrastructure and diversified housing options.”

Independent candidate James Trost is no stranger to politics. He’s worked on campaigns ranging from Paul Westone to Rick Snyder. Trost says the city needs nonpartisan representation on council.

James Trost.
James Trost - Ward 4 City Council
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trostfora2council.com
James Trost.
“People are basically coming on council because the party has made the decision, and my theory is more voices, regardless if people are saying there are too many people running. I would rather have too many choices than less.”

Early voting in Ann Arbor begins on Oct. 24th.

This story is part of a series previewing major local races in the 2026 midterm elections. Click here for more of WEMU's local election coverage.

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WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborAnn Arbor City CouncilAiden SovaJames Trostnovember ballot2026 ElectionsElections
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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