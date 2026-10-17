Construction on Nathan and Catherine Forbes Sports Medicine Institute approved by U-M Regents

The University of Michigan Regents have approved construction of a state-of-the-art sports medicine facility in Ann Arbor.

The Nathan and Catherine Forbes Sports Medicine Institute will serve as the core of U-M Health’s statewide sports medicine network. The 100,000-square-foot facility will offer surgery rehabilitation, imaging and athletic performance in one location.

Dr. Asheesh Bedi is Executive Director and Chief of Sports Medicine at Michigan Medicine. He specializes in arthroscopic and open surgery for athletic injuries. He says the entire care continuum journey makes it easier for patients to access the medical assistance they need.

“But it also brings together multi-disciplinary talent to care for athletes. That includes not only sports medicine from a musculoskeletal perspective, we will also be evaluating athletes for concussions and other injuries that are part of sports as well.”





The facility is expected to be an economic boost for the area providing new opportunities to train future leaders in sports medicine and attract athletes seeking highly specialized care.

The three-level facility will be built at the site of the former Wolverine Tower at State Street and Eisenhower Parkway in south Ann Arbor near the Stephen M. Ross Athletic Campus.

The Nathan and Catherine Forbes Sports Medicine Institute is expected to open in the Fall of 2028.

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