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Michigan Medicine's Kahn Health Care Pavilion earns top LEED certification honor

89.1 WEMU | By Kevin Meerschaert
Published July 8, 2026 at 5:16 PM EDT
Michigan Medicine CEO Dr. David Miller (left) and Senior Vice President/Chief Environmental, Social and Goverance Officer Tony Denton unveil the plaque, certifying the D. Dan & Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion as a LEED Platinum facility.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
Michigan Medicine CEO Dr. David Miller (left) and Senior Vice President/Chief Environmental, Social and Goverance Officer Tony Denton unveil the plaque, certifying the D. Dan & Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion as a LEED Platinum facility.

Michigan Medicine’s Kahn Health Care Pavilion in Ann Arbor is now the largest healthcare facility in the world to earn LEED Platinum certification.

Hospital officials tore off a brown paper covering to unveil the LEED certification plaque. It’s the top honor that can be given by the U.S. Green Building Council.

Michigan Medicine CEO Dr. David Miller says taking care of patients goes beyond the bedside.

“And increasingly, it’s difficult to separate community health and environmental health. So, the achievement of LEED Platinum certification reflects who we are and what our goals are as an academic medical center.”

The 695,000 square-foot Kahn Pavilion opened last November.

USGBC Vice President Khoi Do says fewer than 1% of all LEED certified buildings worldwide are healthcare-related facilities.

The LEED Platinum certification plaque now hanging at the D. Dan & Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion.
Kevin Meerschaert
/
89.1 WEMU
The LEED Platinum certification plaque now hanging at the D. Dan & Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion.

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WEMU News Ann Arbormichigan medicineThe University of MichiganDr. David MillerLEED CertificationEnergy Efficiencyenvironmentarchitecturehealth carehealth
Kevin Meerschaert
News Reporter and Host Kevin Meerschaert was a student reporter at WEMU in the early 90s. After another 30 years in the public radio business and stops in Indiana, Maryland, Florida, and New Mexico, Kevin is back to where it all began.
See stories by Kevin Meerschaert
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