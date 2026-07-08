Michigan Medicine's Kahn Health Care Pavilion earns top LEED certification honor

Michigan Medicine’s Kahn Health Care Pavilion in Ann Arbor is now the largest healthcare facility in the world to earn LEED Platinum certification.

Hospital officials tore off a brown paper covering to unveil the LEED certification plaque. It’s the top honor that can be given by the U.S. Green Building Council.

Michigan Medicine CEO Dr. David Miller says taking care of patients goes beyond the bedside.

“And increasingly, it’s difficult to separate community health and environmental health. So, the achievement of LEED Platinum certification reflects who we are and what our goals are as an academic medical center.”

The 695,000 square-foot Kahn Pavilion opened last November.

USGBC Vice President Khoi Do says fewer than 1% of all LEED certified buildings worldwide are healthcare-related facilities.

Kevin Meerschaert / 89.1 WEMU The LEED Platinum certification plaque now hanging at the D. Dan & Betty Kahn Health Care Pavilion.

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