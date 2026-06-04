Michigan Medicine oncologist thrilled with success of new pancreatic cancer drug

The announcement of a drug that extends the survival rate for patients with late-stage pancreatic cancer has drawn global applause.

The oral cancer drug from Revolution Medicines is called Daraxonrasib. Phase 3 trials for patients with previously treated metastatic pancreatic cancer show dramatic promise.

Dr. Vaibhav Sahai, Associate Professor of Internal Medicine with Michigan Health, and his team participated in clinical trials for the drug, which attaches to a molecule that shuts down the ability of a particular protein to mutate.

“We saw early on how our patients were just responding so dramatically with this pill. So, we knew from day one that this is an active, active drug.”

Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S. for men and women.

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