© 2026 WEMU
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Michigan Medicine oncologist thrilled with success of new pancreatic cancer drug

89.1 WEMU | By Caroline MacGregor
Published June 4, 2026 at 6:36 AM EDT
A cancer-stricken pancreas.
Getty Images
A cancer-stricken pancreas.

The announcement of a drug that extends the survival rate for patients with late-stage pancreatic cancer has drawn global applause.

The oral cancer drug from Revolution Medicines is called Daraxonrasib. Phase 3 trials for patients with previously treated metastatic pancreatic cancer show dramatic promise.

Dr. Vaibhav Sahai, Associate Professor of Internal Medicine with Michigan Health, and his team participated in clinical trials for the drug, which attaches to a molecule that shuts down the ability of a particular protein to mutate.

“We saw early on how our patients were just responding so dramatically with this pill. So, we knew from day one that this is an active, active drug.”

Pancreatic cancer is the third leading cause of cancer-related death in the U.S. for men and women.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org
Tags
WEMU News michigan medicineThe University of MichiganCancerPublic Healthhealth
Caroline MacGregor
An award winning journalist, Caroline's career has spanned both commercial and public media in addition to writing for several newspapers and working as a television producer. As a broadcaster she has covered breaking stories for NPR and most recently worked as Assistant News Director for West Virginia Public Broadcasting. This year she returned to Michigan to be closer to family.
See stories by Caroline MacGregor
Related Content